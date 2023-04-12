I’ll Hold ‘Ipade Imole’ Quarterly, Says Governor Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved a timetable for the implementation of rotational senatorial town hall meetings tagged: ‘Ipade Imole’, to serve as an accountability forum for government activities.

The state governor in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, declared that the forum would be held on a quarterly basis with a focus on detailed reports of government finance, revenue inflows, expenditure and ongoing and completed projects.

According to him, “The ‘Ipade Imole’ will involve relevant government agencies delivering reports of activities from the Ministry of Works to Water Resources among others. The details of ongoing projects, how much it costs, stages of completion and other contractual details will be issued to the public through the forum.

“For those seeking details about boreholes, schools and health-related projects, documentary details will be provided on the cost of projects, the direct labour nature of projects, stages of completion, location of projects, among others. Interested members of the public, media and civil society will also have the opportunity to visit project sites and assess stages and quality of works done.

“Aside from being a forum for accountability on the side of the government, it would also provide an avenue for policy ideas from the civil society, media and the public into the government policy processes. At each Ipade Imole, the public will be opportune to suggest ideas to the government.

“The quarterly forum will involve participants from various sectors of the society. Each relevant group will have delegate representation to ensure coordinated approach. We will partner media organisations in Osun State for full coverage of each session.”

Adeleke, who said his 100 days activities by March ending marked the first mini ‘Ipade Imole’, added that the first expanded forum would hold by June ending at a senatorial district to be announced later.

“I assure the good people of Osun State that each forum will equip the citizenry with publications on government activities and also avail them the space to question and interface with relevant agencies and officials. Ipade imole will be a genuine accountability forum to be conducted in both Yoruba and English languages,” the governor concluded.