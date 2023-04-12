Eze dismissed the insinuations that the state APC has been divided into factions.

In a statement issued by the APC chieftain yesterday, he dismissed the claim by the Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Vanguard, South-South, in the February 25 presidential election, Tony Okocha, that he is now the leader of the party in the state.

The party chief said Okocha’s claim as leader of the Rivers State APC “is a needless, undeserving noise so abhorrent to every right-minded member of society, and stirs positive antagonism.”

He advised the media “to be more concerned about the troubling situation in the country, especially Rivers State, where the glaring usurpation of democracy by a desperado who wants to remain in power by proxy against the wishes of the people by securing the illegal support of the police force and the electoral umpire through bribery to commit electoral fraud, is grossly underreported.”

According to Eze, “It is unheard of that a party which claimed to have won the gubernatorial poll by popular votes will go to the extent of using the police and thugs to kidnap and arrest lawyers, illegally detain their briefs prepared to establish the case of the APC at the tribunal and hold protests to block the APC from accessing, inspecting and obtaining the Certified True Copies of materials used to conduct the election over which they claimed victory.”