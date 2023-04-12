Buhari’s Parting Gift to the Yewas

Olubunmi Omoogun writes about the constitution amendment bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari which changed the name of the area known as Egbado to Yewa in Ogun State.

In the next eight weeks or thereabout, President Muhammadu Buhari, will conclude his term in office. Precisely by May 29, 2023, President Buhari would have completed his eight years as the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian armed forces.

To many, President Buhari, nicknamed as Mai Gaskiya (honest man), may go down in history as the President that allowed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to inflict pains and untold hardship on Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable people, as a result of the poorly executed CBN Naira reprint policy.

After spending less than two years as Military Head of State in the early 80s and coming back in 2015 as the Civilian President of the country, it is difficult to fathom what else he may want to achieve being leader of the most populous country in black race.

But like him or loathe him, the former Army General from Katsina State who cannot wait to move back to his Daura country home, in the last couple of days, took everybody by surprise as he signed into law some iconic legislative Bills.

Part of the Bills was the Bill sponsored by the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolu Odebiyi.

The Bill titled ‘An Act To Alter The Constitution Of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, CAP C23 Laws Of The Federation of Nigeria 2004 To Make Provision for Change Of Name Of The Area Referred To As ‘Egbado’ In Ogun State To ‘Yewa’ As Contained In Part 1 Sec 3(1) Of The Constitution Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

In 2020, Senator Odebiyi, in fulfilment of the request by the community, royal fathers, youths and political leaders, came up with the Bill to change the name ‘Egbado’ to Yewa on the floor of the Senate. He lobbied his colleagues until the Bill became an Act of Parliament due to the presidential assent on Friday, 17th March, 2023.

93 Senators out of the 95 Senators present in the Red Chamber on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 voted in favour of the important Bill sponsored by Senator Odebiyi.

Because of the consistent push by Senator Odebiyi to get the Bill passed, the Senate realised how crucial the Bill rooted in historical traditions and which the ‘Egbado’ people of Ogun West Senatorial District have demanded to be addressed as Yewa was.

The Senator who is excited that the consistent yearnings of youths, political and religious leaders to have the name ‘Egbado’ changed to Yewa has yielded positive results during his time as the Senator representing the good people of Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State.

Senator Odebiyi who has been working for the people and has made a big impact noted that the signing of the Bill remained an uncommon legacy for which the indigenous people of Yewa will remain grateful for a long time.

While extolling President Buhari, the Senator who was sufficiently motivated by the desire of his people, also noted the collective efforts of leaders of thought, traditional leaders and everyone from Ogun West Senatorial District who sought for the true historical identity of the people of Yewa to be reflected in the Nigerian Constitution.

This is no doubt an enduring legacy and a pleasant parting gift from the Mai Gaskiya.

-Omoogun writes from Abuja.