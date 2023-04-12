Benue Government Suspends Operation of State-owned Livestock Guards

George Okoh in Makurdi

Following renewed attacks by suspected herders in many communities in Benue State, the state government has announced the immediate suspension of operations of the Livestock Guards.

The Livestock Guards was established by the government to ensure the compliance of the State Anti-open Grazing Law.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed while briefing newsmen after the State Security Council meeting yesterday said the suspension is for two weeks, to allow for reduction in the high influx of cattle into the State.

He said it is part of measure to ensure that all those who came in with cattle leave so that the people can have peace.

The Council frowned at the rustling of cattle by indigenes and urge security agencies to apprehend any culprit.

It also, observed and condemned the act of connivance with youths, traditional rulers and stakeholders to rustle cattle and called on security agencies to apprehend such persons no matter how highly placed.

“We commend security agencies for being proactive. We urge our Volunteer Guards to be of good behavior. We condemn any unholy alliance of some of our youths to rustle cattle of herdsmen.

“We condemn acts of some traditional rulers and stakeholders who are found wanting and charge security agencies to apprehend anyone involved in this act. No one should be harassed for doing their business. All those conniving with Fulani herdsmen to engage in unholy act should be brought to book.

“We appeal to politicians to be peaceful in their conduct and desist from making inflammatory comments that could create chaos and lawlessness. Am still Governor until May 29 even if you are elected, you are not sworn in yet, so we all should be law abiding. You need to be patient in the next six weeks when I am out you can repeal any law you want to.

“We commend the President for condoling with Benue people as well as direct security agencies to apprehend perpetrators of this act. The Security agencies are duty bound to carry out this directive and I am waiting to see action that will cumulate to cessation of killing and peace in the State,” Ortom said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor-elect of Benue State, Dr. Sam Ode yesterday embarked on a condolence visit to the Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty Agaba-Idu Elaigwu Obagaji John, at his Royal Palace in Otukpo, where he condemned the recent gruesome killing of some Idoma natives in Apa and Umogidi in Entekpa-Adoka, Otukpo, by suspected terrorist elements.

Speaking during the visit, Ode also condemned the recurrent spate of dastardly killings in several parts of Benue State.

He reassured Benue citizens that the incoming administration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia would accord top priority to the protection of lives and properties in the state.

Ode noted that the incoming government in Benue State is hoping to partner with several local and foreign investors towards fast-tracking the development of the State.

He said that can only be achieved in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere, adding that no meaningful development is attainable amid persistent crises and the wanton killing of citizens by armed invaders.

The deputy governor-elect affirmed that the administration of Alia would be fully committed to engendering peace, unity and socio-economic stability in Benue State, in order to guarantee the prosperity of its teeming citizens.

Ode further stated that the leadership o Alia would work in synergy with the entire citizens and the security architecture to ensure that the recurring dastardly invasion of Benue communities becomes a thing of the past.

He assured the Och’Idoma that Benue citizens could continue to live perpetually in fear in their own land, hence the incoming administration would hit the ground running to restore lasting peace across the state.

While expressing his sympathy to all the victims of the recent gruesome killings across the state, Ode urged the security operatives to leave no stone unturned in their quest to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

“The incoming administration of Father Alia would need the full support of the Benue State Traditional Council in order to resolve some of the issues that usually degenerate into violent attacks and conflicts in the state and I call on security agencies to arrest all perpetrators of the killings”.

Ode also visited Okpokwu Local Government, where he was hosted by Hon. Emmanuel Akpakwu, the Honourary Consul of the Republic of the Philippines.

He inspected some key infrastructural developments and landmark investments credited to Hon. Akpakwu in Okpokwu Local Government, including an ultramodern hospital and an agro-allied factory site, to mention but a few.