‘Adeleke Pleased with Crackdown on Criminals in Osun’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commended security agencies for their proactive actions to tame recent wave of insecurity in the state, even as he lauded the police for the arrest and prosecution of suspects in recent crimes.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Teslim Igbalaye, said the state governor is happy with the arrest of kidnapping gangs, the tracking and apprehension of some criminals in Oyo State, and the nabbing of some cultists involved in recent criminal acts.

According to him, “The reports from the field showed that the police and other security agencies have been up and doing in combating crimes. The government is particularly happy that suspects are being arrested and arraigned. This will strengthen the faith of the citizenry in the capacity of the state to protect them.

“It is also pleasing to report that security operatives are hunting down criminals who engage in hit-and-run operations with their base outside Osun State. Our security personnel are hunting such evil men across Ekiti, Oyo and other adjacent states. We commend the gallantry of the police and other security services in the state.

“Governor Adeleke has further directed the security agencies to sustain the ongoing onslaught against men of the underworld. In pursuance of the directive of the governor, we are interfacing with the service commanders with a view to getting further immediate results.”

The SSG assured the people of the state that the government of Governor Adeleke is committed to securing their lives and property, stressing that “criminals have no abode in Osun State.

“Our government has zero tolerance for criminals and their inhuman activities. We will drive them out of Osun State and secure our people in their daily activities.

“I convey the condolences of the governor to all victims of these barbaric attacks. Your government will track down all criminals and bring them to justice.”