Rainoil Boosts Petroleum Products Supply in Benin with Mega Filling Station

Peter Uzoho

Rainoil Limited, a major petroleum products marketer in Nigeria, has opened a mega filling station in Azagba community, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The downstream player said the mega filling station which occupies about 5000 square metres of space is expected to offer pleasing service delivery to motorists along the Benin bypass.

According to the Group Managing Director of Rainoil, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, the company has been in existence for the past 26 years and has made a tremendous impact in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Ogbechie said that Rainoil is the only company in Nigeria that owns tank farms in three of the four key locations where products are brought in and distributed across the country.

He said that customers that would use the new station would have access to the same quality of service available at any Rainoil station.

According to him, Rainoil owns three depots of 50 million storage capacity each in Oghara, Delta State, Calabar, Cross Rivers State and Ijegun, Lagos State.

“We are also heavily involved in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and we own an 8,000 metric tonnes of LPG in our facility also located in Ijegun in Lagos State.

“We have a fleet of more than 260 trucks with which we distribute our products across the country and as of today, we own more than 165 filling stations spread across the country,” Ogbechie said.