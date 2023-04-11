‘President-elect is Committed to Addressing Nigeria’s Challenges’

A former President of All Nigerian American Congress (ANAC), Ambassador,Amina Temitope Ajayi, has said that the President-elect- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed to address the myriads of challenges confronting the country.

Ajayi, who is known as Mama Diaspora, stated this while speaking to journalists yesterday, stressing that Tinubu has a great passion for the development and unity of Nigeria.

She has therefore, called for reconciliation among all Nigerians, appealing regardless of political and religious persuasion and tribal origins, all should embrace the incoming administration of Tinubu.

Ajayi, said the president-elect has a great interest in the development of the youths and welfare of all Nigerians, adding that all Nigerians should embrace the coming administration.

She stated that Nigerian youths have great talents and are digitally savvy such that if they are given opportunities in national governance, they would unleash great developmental energies that will transform Nigeria from its present challenges to become a cynosure in the comity of nations.

According to her, Nigerian youths played great roles in the February presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the March 18 governorship and state Houses of Assembly election.

She expressed certainty that Tinubu would give the youths vantage positions in his incoming government, adding that he should appoint them as ministers. She said the president-elect will incorporate them into national governance.

“To be honest, the Nigerian youths are great. They are not only intellectually sophisticated and digitally vibrant, but they also have a great passion for the development of Nigeria and have become great political assets. They have shown that they are politically savvy and relevant. In the last election, they showed us a great lesson. Except for the intervention of the Almighty God, there would have been a crisis which could have destroyed these innocent young adults.

She said: “I personally know the president-elect, Asiwaju. He has high intellectual acumen. He is an educated and well-bred technocrat that knows the language of business. He knows how to make and invest money wisely. He is an established accountant and knows how to manage money.

He will manage the resources of this country very well to the benefit of all. He knows how to invest in human capital.

“When he was the governor of Lagos State and the Lagos State local government allocation was withheld, with his financial wizardry and managerial acumen, he was able to turn the fortune of Lagos State and re-engineered its internally generated revenue to such a high level

without inflicting tax burden and hardship on Lagosians. It is a great feat. He kept Lagos State going and even brought in a great development to the state, even while the Lagos money was being withheld. That is a great and unparalleled feat of a great manager of

resources such as Asiwaju. If somebody can from nothing, turn the economy of Lagos around, we should credit him for that.

“Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. God has answered his prayers and our prayers. Young adults are almost 70 per cent of

Nigeria’s population. They are the brain behind the brainbox. This is the year of the millennium and digital growth. Young adults have high creativity. When I see the creativity of the youths on social media, I am pleasantly surprised. This is the time to harvest such wonderful talents and intellectual property. Let us give them prominence in governance. Let us make them feel important.

“I am a mother. God is telling me that I should appeal to the government, to let us bring out the best in these youths. There should be a senior minister, a minister of state and a youth minister. The youths will recharge this economy. That is why I love America. America does not play with its young adults.

“The youths, in the next four years or eight years, will still be politically active and relevant, unlike some aged people who may not vote in the next four or eight years.

“I know the president-elect and I know he is passionate about the youths. The young adults should give him a chance. Let him play the fatherly roles and mentorship role as the President of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria.”