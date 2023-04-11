Peace Returns  to NBA Nyanya/Karu Branch

Peace has finally returned to Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Nyanya/Karu Branch, following the firm efforts of the NBA’s former General Secretary, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN.

Mazi Osigwe, successfully brokered peace among warring factions in the intractable face-off among NBA Nyanya/Karu Branch arrow-heads.

According to a communiqué made available to the press during the recent NBA-NEC meeting in Birnin-Kebbi, the resolution of the longstanding crisis has now set the stage for the Branch to elect its leadership.

NBA President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, had informed the meeting that “the leadership crisis rocking the newly created Nyanya/Karu Branch of the Association, was resolved following an intervention facilitated by Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN”.

A leading Lawyer and Bar leader, Osigwe is also the Chairman of the Technical Committee on Conference Planning. Since the Nyanya/Karu Branch was created in June 2022, it has been embroiled in a leadership crisis with two parallel factions claiming to be authentic.

According to the NBA communiqué signed by Maikyau and NBA General Secretary, “following the intervention of Osigwe, SAN, the NBA President appointed a Caretaker Committee to oversee election for the Branch in June 2023”.