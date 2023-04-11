‘N’West Should Be Compensated for Giving APC Highest Votes’





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



A coalition, the All Progressives Congress Integrity Caucus (AIC), has said the North-west deserved to be compensated with the position of the 10th Senate President, having given the highest votes to the party in the presidential election, for justice and fairness.

Spokesman of the Coalition, Hon Musa Dutse, while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja said the group has uncovered plots to engage in massive propaganda to demarket the North West Zone from the Senate Presidency race.

The coalition noted that there was a desperate attempt by opposition parties to take over Kano and the entire North-west zone from the APC.

Dutse said part of a grand design was to campaign against zoning the position of Senate President to the region, expand membership and ultimately take over Kano and the entire region in 2027.

“The North-west gave the highest votes to our party in the presidential election and that justice and fairness demands that the zone be compensated for the feat. Instead, they are busy mischievously plotting against the APC in order to take over the zone in 2027. We must resist them, we must not allow them to succeed in their desperate plans,” he said.

The coalition maintained that North-west must not be pushed aside in the race, rather the zone should be compensated for being the highest voting block.

It, therefore, re-stated its full support for the candidature of Senator Barau Jibrin for the presidency of the 10th Senate, adding that he has the requisite competence, cognate experience, capacity and above all, is the highest ranking senator among the senators in the zone.