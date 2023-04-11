Kidnapped Nasarawa Ex-deputy Governor, Gye-Wado, Released





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Prof Onje Gye-Wado, who was kidnapped last week, has been freed by his abductors after allegedly collecting about N4 million ransom.

Gye-Wado, a professor of law, was kidnapped Thursday night in his country home of Rinza, near Wamba, the headquarters of Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier, family source revealed that the former deputy governor’s kidnappers placed a ransom of N70 million, but the family bargained from N2 to N3.5 million, and finally the family had to top it close to N4 million before he was released.

“They collected the ransom near Mada Hills Secondary School in Akwanga, with N200 recharge card. Then he was released near Angwan Chiyawa, close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon,” the family source added.

It was gathered that Gye-Wado was taken back to the Palace of the paramount ruler of Wamba (Oriye Rindre), Justice Lawal Musa Nagogo (rtd), upon his release. The Nasarawa State Police Command confirmed his release.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed Gye-Wado’s release, said the former deputy governor regained his freedom at about 9:00pm on Sunday, and has since been reunited with his family.

But Nansel said no arrest was made yet, even as he added that the police were not aware of any ransom paid before the release of the former deputy governor.

Gye-Wado was deputy governor between 1999 and 2003 during the administration of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).