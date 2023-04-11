Heineken Pumps up Excitement as UCL ‘Cheers to All Fans’ Tour Begins in Owerri   

The excitement of the UEFA Champions League football is reaching fever pitch as the quarter-final matches take centre stage starting today.

Heineken, the premium beer brand from the stable of Nigerian Breweries PLC is adding to the excitement with its “Cheers to all fans” campaign.

Starting in Owerri, the tour will kick off with Chelsea and Real Madrid’s second-leg quarter-final match at Stamford Bridge on April 18.

Although the atmosphere in London has been anything but exciting lately, it is guaranteed to be a fulfilled and action-packed night at the Chillis bar on Tuesday, April 18 when the “Cheers to all fans” tour begins in Owerri.

Champions League nights with Heineken have always been electrifying and much more is expected this term with the extended “Cheers to all fans” campaign which more than anything else reiterates fans’ inclusivity without female stereotypes.

Bants, beer, top-notch music from star artists, jokes, quiz competitions as well as plenty of prizes are some of the guaranteed attractions for every Champions League night with Heineken.

“Football is a beautiful game to be enjoyed by all. We at Heineken are passionate about giving our loyal customers and fans alike the best possible viewing experience

“Our strategic intent is to improve the viewing experience for all fans irrespective of gender, clubs supported, banter, and game’s outcome we embrace and celebrate with you,” Portfolio Manager – Premium Lager, Sampson Oloche stated.

While Owerri is taking the shine in the quarter-final, attention will shift to Warri and Abuja for the second-leg semi-final games billed for May 16 and 17.

A befitting climax is in the offing when the final of this year’s Champions League will be enjoyed in Lagos by fans.