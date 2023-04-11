Buni Seeks Prayers for Successful Power Transition





Michael Olugbode in Damaturu



Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has called on Nigerians to use the Easter occasion to pray for a successful and peaceful transition of power as Nigeria prepares for change of leadership.

Buni stated this in a goodwill message to the Christian faithful to mark the Easter occassion.

He said, “It is very important to internalise the values of love and sacrifice as reflected in the teachings of the Easter at this period of our national life. The good lessons of love and sacrifice should be used to promote peace and unity for the prosperity of the country and Nigerians.

“It is, therefore, a great opportunity for us as a Nation to take advantage of this period to pray for our country,” calling on religious and community leaders to always preach peace and peaceful coexistence.

“We can only practice our religions and achieve prosperity, when we have peace. Some few years back, we could not go to mosques and churches in Yobe State due to security challenge, but today we glorify God for the peace we now enjoy across the state. We should therefore guard it jealously and avoid anything that could tamper with peace and security in Yobe State and Nigeria.”