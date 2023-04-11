A’Ibom Gov Recommends His  Style of Administration to  Successor

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has expressed satisfaction with his style of administration, saying his tenure records landmark achievement in air, land and sea opening the state for local and international investment.

The governor spoke yesterday in a broadcast to mark the Easter celebration in the State and further praised himself for installing a successor.

“As I get ready to take a bow in the next month , I am eminently proud and assured that I will be leaving this State better than I met her, and in the capable, tested and steady hands of the Governor-Elect, Pastor Umo Eno, who, I believe will further carry the torch of peace, development, growth and unity of our dear people,” he said.

“We campaigned on the three drivers of growth and progress, namely: Land, Air and Sea. Undoubtedly, we have delivered highly commendable results in these areas,” he added.

In the election that produced his successor, Governor Emmanuel noted that the State voted for “the continuation of all that we have started and achieved in the last almost eight years. You voted for the furtherance of peace, for growth, for development and for our unity.”

“I urge our political class to sheathe their swords and join hands with the Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno to build an economically vibrant State where the yearnings and hopes for our collective growth and development would be attained for the good of us and the generations yet unborn.

He thanked the ruling party of the state, the PDP, the Fathers in Faith, stakeholders, the elder statesmen, women, youths and other lawful residents of the State for believing in the need for continuity and good governance.

He said in spite of all challenges his administration faced, he was able to overcome “and today, the Akwa Ibom story has become a national story, a story of a sub national which, without the control of National policy, has achieved so much across sectors because of the quality of leadership we have been blessed with, and the passionate dedication to the pursuit of Legacy -of Impact projects, which today dot our landscape.”

“Even though there are still more to do, which thankfully, my Successor will expand on, we can all beat our chest and proclaim loudly, without sounding boastful that the Akwa Ibom today, is better than the Akwa Ibom we met in 2015, and that is the way it should be! Progress must continue from one administration to the next.

“Today, because we dreamed big and saw huge pictures, Akwa Ibom has become the reference point in aviation development. Our orange colours define the Nigerian aviation industry with Ibom Air, which has won every conceivable awards in aviation in its less than four years of existence.

“With a fleet of seven aircrafts, including five Bombardier 900 Series and two Airbuses, with more expected in the next few months, what was thought impossible eight years ago, today has been made possible.

“Our State is the only sub national with a thriving commercial airline in Nigeria and possibly Africa, and this should gladden the hearts of every Akwaibomite.

“Our determination to become the aviation hub of the Gulf of Guinea, has seen us construct what is arguably the best and the smartest airport terminal in the nation and indeed Africa, which would be commissioned soon.

“We have gone ahead to complete the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO,) facility a true foreign exchange earner, which we expect to also, commission soon. We also hope to commission the longest taxiway in the nation shortly as well.

“The effect of Ibom Air, today has made our State the destination of choice for most Nigerians and others across the world. It has generated thousands of employment for our people, it has moved our State to the apex of tourism, and improved our ease of doing business index.”

Besides succeeding in the air, the governor listed other areas he congured in other sectors including agriculture, health, education, tourism and sports among others.