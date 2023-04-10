Seplat Commits Additional N16.5m Funding to Youth Entrepreneurship Development

Peter Uzoho

Seplat Energy has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of entrepreneurial and leadership skills and talents of young Nigerians with the donation of another N16.5 million funding in seed money to Conversation for Change (C4C), its implementing partners in the Seplat Energy JV Entrepreneurship Fellowship Programme.

The programme, which began in 2019 aims at developing participants’ leadership skills, social entrepreneurship, and business management abilities, through customized and targeted capacity building workshops.

At a special event to celebrate the past beneficiaries -Fellows of the programme, the Nigerian independent energy group also used the occasion to reaffirm the company’s commitment with another N16.5 million funding in seed money to the programmes partners.

Speaking at the event, the Director of External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, noted that through the Seplat JV/C4C partnership, the company has successfully trained and supported three batches of fellows, comprising about 55 young entrepreneurs, who are thriving, creating value and boosting Nigeria’s economy.

“Each beneficiary has shown resilience, creativity and innovation through the duration of the yearly programme and has now become our proof that we could truly make Nigeria better by investing in the youth population,” Nwachuku said.

Delivering a lecture to the Fellows to commemorate the auspicious occasion, with the theme: “Unleashing Nigeria’s untapped Potential through Entrepreneurship and Sustainability”, a former Independent Non-Executive Director of Seplat Energy Plc, Ms. Arunma Oteh, commended Seplat Energy JV and its partner, C4C, for their strong commitment to youth empowerment in Nigeria.

In her lecture, which was to build more capacity and further equip the entrepreneurs, Oteh stated that their activities have helped reduce unemployment and ameliorate the poverty level and have also contributed to economic growth and prosperity in the country.

An Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Sustainability Committee of the Seplat Energy Board, Mr. Bello Rabiu, restated the company’s continuous commitment to encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship in Nigeria.