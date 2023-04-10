Russia/Ukraine Crisis: Foundation Supports Europe’s Quest for Peace in China

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A peacebuilding organisation, Foundation for Peace Professionals also known as PeacePro has nudged the European Union (EU) quest to explore peaceful means of ending the Russia/Ukraine crisis through the mediation of a global peace proponent like China.



PeacePro also said that, EU’s alliance with the United States of America, especially on the Ukraine dispute was not only hurting the people of the region, adding that, it was also prolonging the conflict experience of the people that may affect the long term behavioral pattern with real psychological effects.



In a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by the Executive Director of PeacePro, Mr. Abdulrazaq Hamzat, PeacePro maintained that, “it is in EU’s long term benefits to work with global partners, who wants to end the crisis, rather than stick with United States of America alone, who’s strategic interest seems to be tied to prolonging the crisis.”



He said, “Europe should be open to all global players, explore all peace possibilities and take decision based on primary interest of maintaining peace and economic prosperity.”



According to him, the leadership of EU is currently in China to explore possibility of peace, “but the body should not take hardline position that may prevent concrete agreement with China due to other consideration outside its control, instead it should allow Europe’s own interest to dictate its position.”

Hamzat maintained that, the interest of United States of America was not same as that of Europe, “neither is the effect of the ongoing war same for both parties.”

“Europe should therefore put peace in the region ahead of other consideration” Hamzat said.



Speaking further, PeacePro director explained that, the role being played by France to facilitate peace in Ukraine had been impressive, even though it was yet to yield much positive result.

He argued that, the latest move by France and the EU to explore possibility of peace through China was a welcome development.

Hamzat noted that the move would produce a positive outcome if given real consideration, devoid of external influence.