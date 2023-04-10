NEPC Trains 100 Farmers on Yam Exporting Techniques in Nasarawa 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) yesterday trained 100 farmers of Jenkwe in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on yam exporting techniques.

The Coordinator of Lafia Smart Office of the NEPC, Amina Abdullahi Tumba, declared the One-day Sensitisation Training Workshop opened at Agyaragu, headquarters of Jenkwe Development Area.

Speaking at the training, the Lafia Office NEPC Coordinator, said the training was tagged at farmers in Nasarawa State to enable the state lead in yam production in the country, maintaining that the state has comparative advantage and good climate for the produce.

Tumba then appealed to the participants to put the lesson learned during the training into practice to improve on their yam production techniques.

In a paper presentation, an agricultural expert, William Akaamaa, called on farmers in the state to always consult experts in order to boost yam production that would be acceptable in the International Market.

On his part, State Director of NAFDAC, Babatunji Omoyeri, who spoke on the importance of marketing agricultural products to the international community, said farmers should assure they follow all export regulations to avoid rejection of their yams by the buyers when exporting.

In a remark, State Commissioner of Agriculture and Water Resources, Nuhu Ibrahim Oshafu, thanked the NEPC for the sensitisation training workshop which focused on yam farmers in the state.