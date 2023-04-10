  • Monday, 10th April, 2023

Marketers: N1.2bn Tyre Market Threatened by Substandard Imports

Gilbert Ekugbe

The president, Association of Nigeria Tyre Marketers, Issa Muhammed, has lamented over the illicit trade by foreigners exporting fake and substandard tyres into the country, noting that the move is threatening the nation’s over N1.2 billion tyre market.

Faulting the federal government’s inconsistent and unprotective policies, Muhammed said foreigners are taking advantage of the country’s weak regulatory framework to bring in substandard tyres with no economic value, calling on the urgent need to checkmate the anomaly.

Speaking on the sidelines of a one day sensitisation programme organised by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) tagged, “Vehicle tyres, quality and management for effectiveness via standardization,” urged the federal government to rejig the regulatory framework to combat illegal operations of both local and foreign investors

“These foreign investors must know their limitations in the country. It is only in Nigeria that a foreigner will come and start controlling the system. They have almost pushed out the local genuine importers out of business. The best thing the federal government can a do for them is to encourage these foreigners to set up their tyre manufacturing plants in the country that would lead to job and wealth creation for the nation. SON will also be able to monitor their activities seamlessly and everything will be done according to the Nigerian standard.”

“When we had Michelin and Dunlop, we did not complain about standards, we have raw materials that they can source locally, they can establish locally and not send anything that they cannot use down to Nigeria because our people want to make money at the expense of the live of unsuspecting Nigerian consumers,”he bemoaned.

He however, stated that his association is strengthening its collaborations with SON to address the influx of fake and substandard tyres into the Nigerian markets.

The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, explained that under his watch, he has made it clear in all departments of the standards body to expedite regulatory actions on substandard imports into the country.

“All second hand tyres are not allowed as they are automatically qualified for seizures and destruction and whenever we see them, we will do just that. This sensitisation programme will be repeated everywhere nationwide. We have nine department spread nationwide for better coverage. We have more than 40 State offices nationwide directed to conduct the same sensitisation to reduce fatality on our roads,” he stated

Also speaking, the Vice president, Association of Nigeria Tyre Marketers, Okechukwu Ezeifeoma, urged Nigerians to stop patronising Tokunbo tyres in the country while also stating some of the benefits of buying new tyres as against used tyres

“This is why we are having this sensitisation today to tell Nigerians the benefits of buying new tyres as against the Tokunbo tyres. Tyre is the life of a consumer in a vehicle,” he advised.

