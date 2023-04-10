Chamber International  Nigeria Holds Conference

Junior Chamber International Nigeria (JCI) Southern Conference, has announced plans to hold a conference that will be hosted by JCI Festac holds between 27 – 30th April, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The conference with theme, “Now and the Future; Youth Involvement & Action for Sustainable Development,” is a unique opportunity for JCI members to come together, network and connect with one another, have deliberation to proffer sustainable solutions to the challenges affecting the development of the country, in partnership with governmental and private institutions. According to the South-West Executive Vice President, Gafar Odubote sais, “This conference is a chance for us as young people from across the country to discuss our involvement in nation building and also to showcase the leadership and networking opportunities available within JCI”.

The South South -SouthEast Executive Vice President, Oluwatosin Ligali, added, “this is a great opportunity for JCI members to share ideas, network with other youth-led organizations, learn from one another, and build meaningful relationships that will benefit our organizations and communities.”

In her contribution, the conference chairperson, Olubukola Agbaje stated, “We at JCI Festac are proud to be the host of this epoch gathering of over 1,000 young leaders from across Nigeria and beyond. This conference is in partnership with the LSTEF, LAWMA, LASAA, FOOD COMMODITY, ZEDGE CONSULTING, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES, VALENCIA COLLEGE and this will be an opportunity to connect with relevant stakeholders in Government and captains of industries in the Private Sector.”

In addition, Gafar Odubote added that. “some of our confirmed speakers at the conference are Dr. Obafemi Hamzat – Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Mrs Foluso Gbadamosi, Mr. John Obidi, Mrs Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, Mrs Sandra Boulous, Mr. Sola Adeyiga, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Adekunle Olopade, Folagade Banks, Ms. Abimbola Okoya, Tosin Ajibade (Olori SuperGal), Mrs Titi Oshodi and many more.”