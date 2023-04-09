Tribunal: INEC Complies with Ruling, Releases Election Materials to NNPP

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, has complied with the directive of the state Governorship and House of Assembly Petition Tribunal, ordering it to allow the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to have access to all election materials used for the conduct of the March 18 elections.

INEC gave access to the lead counsel to the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, Izunya Isaac Dale, to inspect, photocopy, scan, pay for, and obtain certified true copies of all the documents used in the conduct of the governorship election.

The three-man tribunal comprising Justice Arum Igyem Ashom, Justice Eno Ikpi Ebri, and Justice Khadi Ibrahim Ya’u, unanimously, gave the directive, while ruling on an exparte motion brought by Dale to allow the party inspects the materials in custody of INEC.

The counsel then approached INEC through a letter dated 5th April, 2023 and addressed to the Ogun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, titled, ‘Application to inspect and obtain certified through copies of electoral materials used in the conduct of Ogun State Governorship Election’.

The letter read in part, “We wish to bring to your notice that our client was graciously granted an order by the Governorship Election Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, on the 24 day of March. 2023 to inspect and obtain CTC of electoral materials used in the conduct of Ogun State Governorship election. The said order is hereby attached for your kind consideration.

“Pursuant to the above order we hereby apply for certified through copies of the following documents: All INEC results sheets-form ECB Series; EC8 A, EC8B, ECBC, EC8D and EC8E; Certificate of return of the 2 respondent; Copies of Ballot papers used in the election.”

The electoral body on Thursday, then yielded to the request and allowed Dale to inspect all the materials and made a photocopy of all materials requested for.