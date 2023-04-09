Titilope Ejimagwa: Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

Nigeria boasts of people with different personalities who can be broadly categorised into two classes: those that excel at creating value and those that excel at sucking it away. Titilope Ejimagwa is one of the leading proponents of value creation. With her incredible contributions to network marketing in Nigeria, especially her role as the first Black 5-Star Director of the Longrich global enterprise, she is one of a kind in her own right.

When people talk about network marketing in Nigeria, they stretch their fingers at individuals walking about the country to the point of having the earth recognize their footmarks. Ejimagwa is not like any of these people. And although there is much merit to walking and working, any right-thinking individual would choose Ejimagwa’s approach to convincing people to purchase Longrich’s products or join the team over the walk-about-and-ask-if-you-want-extra-income approach.

But this is not all that Ejimagwa is. Since she came into the limelight, reports have shown her to be a passionate investor, real estate genius, entrepreneur, and willing mentor of young people. With so many other titles to her name, accompanied by the roles she occupies, Ejimagwa is not your run-of-the-mill person.

The most enviable things about Ejimagwa are simple. Many people know that she is one of the Directors of Loofca Oil and Gas, as well as the founder of Sparkle Rice. Her work in real estate is also well-known, especially her desire to erect a mixed-use 36-floor edifice known as the Trillion Tower at Eko Atlantic City. Many people want to share such victories.

But Ejimagwa also stutters. She also comes from a background where she did a lot of evangelical work as a Jehovah’s Witness member. She also holds no qualms about giving the best of herself in charity, especially to the underprivileged and others that are unable to acquire formal education.

Ejimagwa is all these things and does all these things. Her strong sense of business is something that many people desire.