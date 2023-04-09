Rahama Sadau, Maryam Booth Clash in ‘The Two Aishas’

Kannywood’s most popular actresses, Rahama Sadau and Maryam Booth are set for a showdown in an upcoming film ‘The Two Aishas.’

Produced by Arabel Productions, the family drama pits the two actresses against each other in a tale of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption.

‘The Two Aishas’ tells the story of two women of the same Islamic faith and status who are married to best friends. Their friendship is tested when one of them feels betrayed by the other, threatening to tear apart an enduring bond that has lasted since childhood. The film explores the complexities of human relationships, the intricacies of faith, and the power of forgiveness.

The movie marks the executive production debut of Shareefah Andu, a top Nigerian fashion icon who is known for the popular Islamic merchandising brand, Arabel.

Andu expressed her excitement about the film, stating that “The Two Aishas provided a new opportunity for us to expand our horizons. This time through the lens of filmmaking. Indeed, there is a nexus between fashion and film, so this is not a totally strange terrain for us. This marks an exciting new journey for Arabel and we are absolutely thrilled to share the output of this beautiful experience with the rest of the world.”

‘The Two Aishas’ also stands out for its humanitarian slant: the production team provided street kids with a rare opportunity to experience the magic of Nollywood by featuring them as movie extras.

The movie is set to be distributed by Filmone and will hit cinemas nationwide on April 24. Other cast members include Paul Utomi, Akeem Ogara, and Shushu Abubakar with special appearances by Nyma Akashat-Zibiri and Sulaiman Aledeh among others.