Police Community Relations Committee Sets up Offices in UK, Canada

*Calls for support for police personnel, distributes relief materials

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The National Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (NCPC), Alhaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, said weekend that the organisation has set up offices in the United Kingdom and Canada among other countries.

He also called for more prayers and support for the management and personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to enhance adequate security and to stall the trend of crime and criminality in the country.

He said the committee had established offices outside the country, notably, Canada, United Kingdom among others.

Olaniyan advocated support for police officers after donating relief materials to Muslim personnel for Ramadan at the Police Force Headquarters Mosque in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the Jumaat Prayers, the national chairman said, “our police is not Ghanian or Gambian Police but Nigeria Police, therefore, let us support their efforts to make our society crime free”.

“We are here today to show our love and support to Nigerian police clearly muslims among them. Yesterday we went to the Inspector-General of Police to distribute these relief materials to all personnel, not only Muslims alone but Christians or pagans. This is Easter and Ramadan packages and we are at the Force Headquarters Mosque for special one for the muslims among police officers”.

“We did this at Christmas. We are going to repeat it every Christmas. We are going to support the church, the Force Headquarters church, because we want them to feel our impact and these are two religious groups in the Nigerian police”.

Also, the Police Community Relations Committee as part of its activities aimed at ensuring adequate support for the Nigerian Police in executing its constitutional mandate, paid courtesy visits to Inspector General of Police, Police Service Commission and Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) and the Force Headquarters Mosque Abuja, where the committee donated some items to the commission’s leadership

Olaniyan said the committee was at the Police Service Commission (PSC) to congratulate the Chairman, Solomon Arase on his appointment and to inform him that the committee was vigorously building on the legacies he established as the 18th Inspector- General of Police.

“We are here to say that the fruit God used you and others to plant has germinated. We are here to rejoice with you and show you love”, he said.