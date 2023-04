PenCom Disowns ASSOPEP, Warns Retirees to be Wary of False Claims

Festus Akanbi

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has warned the public to be mindful of the Association of Pension Desk Practitioners of Nigeria (ASSOPEP) activities.

PenCom gave this warning in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Abdulqadir Dahiru, and made available to journalists in Lagos.

The commission also dissociated itself from ASSOPEP activities on pension issues.

It urged the public to desist from relating with ASSOPEP regarding their pension and retirement benefits or other matters relating to the pension industry in Nigeria.

“The attention of PenCom has been drawn to the illicit activities of ASSOPEP and its claims of resolving pension issues and assisting retirees in securing their retirement benefits.

“The general public is kindly requested to note that the claims by ASSOPEP are entirely false.

“The association has no affiliation with the pension industry, nor authorisation of any kind whatsoever from PenCom,” the statement said.

PENCOM said that Licensed Pension Fund Operators (LPFOs), statutorily mandated to undertake the processing and payment of retirement benefits, were also not associated with ASSOPEP in any way.

It advised workers, retirees, pension desk officers, and everyone approached by the association with claims of consulting with their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and PenCom in respect of their retirement benefits to exercise caution.

PenCom said that it had reported ASSOPEP to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

It said that any dealing with the association was at the individual’s own risk.

The Association of Pension Desk Practitioners of Nigeria, which claimed to be fighting the cause of pensioners, began its activities on November 8, 2016, with its annual conference held in Abuja.

The controversial body said its mission is to help everyone achieve a better income in retirement.