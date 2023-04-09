Oyo 2023: Accord Confirms Coalition with Oyo Gov, PDP

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the Accord Party has confirmed that it entered into a coalition with Governor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), before the March 18, 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

This is just as it said the coalition was to serve the interest of the generality of the people and ensure the continuity and overall development of the state.

The governorship candidate of the party in the state and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Bayo Adelabu, came a distant third even losing his polling unit, according to the results of the election.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, while speaking with journalists during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Ibadan, weekend, maintained that the coalition with Makinde and PDP was necessary for the interest of the people.

He recalled that during the presidential and National Assembly elections, the Accord Party was unable to win any seat out of the three senatorial seats and 14 House of Representatives seats in the state, noting that Adelabu lost in his polling unit during the governorship election.

According to Peller, the development and more caused the party’s hierarchy and leaders to go back to the drawing board and took a decision to enter into a coalition with the PDP to serve the interest of the people, insisting that it would be unwise to start a project one knows that he cannot finish.

Peller, who referred to the developmental projects of Governor Makinde especially the rehabilitation of the Moniya-Iseyin road, Ogbomoso-Iseyin road and others, stated that the decision to enter into a coalition with the PDP in the state was for the good of the society.

He then expressed confidence that the administration of Makinde will continue to be beneficial to the people, particularly in the Oke Ogun region of the state during the second term of the governor.

Speaking in the same vein, the National Secretary of Accord Party, Mrs. Adebukola Ajaja, said the position of the party was informed by the needs of the people and not to serve any individual interest.

Ajaja, who confirmed internal wranglings in the party, however said the only executive recognized by the national secretariat of the party is the one led by Kolade Ojo, adding that the party remained intact and has not merged with any other party in the state.

She insisted that it was total falsehood that the party in the state has merged with the PDP.