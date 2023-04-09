Leaders by Kilometres … as Dangote, Rabiu, Adenuga Top the Forbes List 2023

Can winners ever get tired of hailing themselves? Probably not. Other African nations can roll their eyes at Nigerians, but they will never be able to wipe off the proud smirk on our faces. The smirk emerged after Forbes released its 2023 World’s Billionaires List with Aliko Dangote, AbdulSamad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga making the list and ranking in the top 500s.

According to the list, Dangote holds rank number 125, Rabiu holds rank number 249, and Adenuga holds rank number 418. And while these numbers may seem to be low, the fact is that they are relative and, considering that the list is global, very complimentary of Dangote, Rabiu, and Dangote.

People have started calling the three accomplished businessmen The Wise Men of Wealth in Nigeria. The title is appropriate considering that all three built up their enterprises relying on their smarts. In the case of Dangote and Rabiu, it has been a matter of extensive commerce, dipping their fingers into all kinds of businesses with cement production taking the largest fraction of these businesses. Adenuga is very influential in the business space, especially with his telecoms company, Globacom, at the top of things in Nigeria.

Ultimately, it is a happy time with Dangote, Rabiu, and Adenuga demonstrating their leadership by kilometres.