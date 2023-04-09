Kidnappers of Ex-Deputy Gov Demand N70m RansomIgbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The kidnappers of a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado, have demanded N70 million ransom.

A source who has been monitoring the development informed THISDAY in Lafia, the state capital, that the abductors yesterday finally reached out to the family.

Gye-Wado, who was deputy governor of the state from 1999-2003, was kidnapped Friday morning in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government Area.



The source added that the family members had been pleading with the kidnappers to collect N2 million instead of the N70 million that was requested because of the unavailability of cash.

He said: “The abductors have already contacted the family of Prof and they have demanded the sum of N70 million, but we are appealing that they should collect N2 million because we can not afford to raise anything more than that owing to the public holidays declared by the federal government for the Easter celebration.”