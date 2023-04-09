IG Orders Deployment of 24 Newly Promoted AIGs

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday ordered the posting and redeployment of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to departments, commands, and formations in line with his manpower development policy of placing the right persons in their appropriate roles.

A statement issued by the Police Spokesman and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the redeployment of the senior officers was in line with the IG’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.

The new AIGs affected in the exercise include Ahmed Abdulrahman, AIG Zone 14, Katsina; Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, AIG Police Mobile Force; Matthew Akinyosola, AIG Special Protection Unit; Sylvester Alabi, AIG Zone 12, Bauchi; Yekini Ayoku, AIG Maritime, Lagos; and Olofu Tony Adejoh, AIG Zone 13, Ukpo, Dunukofia.



Others are Aliyu Garba, AIG Zone 7, Abuja; Idris Dabban Dauda, AIG, ICT, FHQ, Abuja; Yusuf Usman, AIG Research and Development; Haladu M. Ros-Amson, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi; Babatunde B. Ishola, AIG Zone 8, Lokoja; Alexander N. Wannang, AIG, Counter Terrorism Unit; Ari M. Ali, AIG Zone 2, Lagos; Mamman Sanda Umar, AIG Zone 9 Umuahia; AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, Commandant Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.



Others include Frank Emeka Mba, AIG, FCID Annex Lagos; Benjamin N. Okolo, AIG Zone 16, Yenagoa; Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, AIG DTD, FHQ, Abuja; Babaji Sunday, AIG FCID, Annex, Kaduna; Arungwa Udo, AIG Zone 5 Benin; and Yusuf C. Usman, Force Transport Officer.

The statement said the IG charged all newly posted and redeployed officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring that the activities of their new commands, formations, and departments align with the police reform mandate.

He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The posting is with immediate effect.