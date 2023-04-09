Former Oyo First Lady Still Holding the Ace at 64

Power is not one of those things that recognize a person’s sex or skin tone. To the individual who is ready to go all out to embrace it, power will come. Of course, there are others like Lady Florence, the wife of former Oyo State Governor, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who appear to have attracted power based on their relationship with others. But, even after the passing of her husband, Florence holds the ace of authority in Oyo.

The days are good and jolly for the people of Oyo State. For those in the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite not winning the just-concluding gubernatorial election, there is still much to celebrate. The recent of these celebration-worthy events is the new age of Lady Florence, the matriarch in charge of the Ajimobi clan.

At 64, Florence remains one of the brightest lights in Oyo. Due to possessing a calm head and a visionary perspective of life, she has claimed the heart of many people, not differentiating between big or small, affluent or impoverished. Why is this? The answer is that Florence is relatable, does not carry herself as something other than what she is, and is always ready to welcome new faces into her home as long as those faces have something to contribute to her beloved Oyo State.

It is no secret that Florence has a strong influence in the Oyo State chapter of the APC. Since her husband passed on a few years ago, she has overseen the activities of the party. Of special note is her retaining the calming influence of her husband over the hotheads in the party. For this, she has been celebrated as a true luminary, a still-emerging voice in politics, and a titan of influence and good work.

Yes, at 64, things are moving well for Florence.