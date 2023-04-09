FEC Mourns Former ICJ Judge, Bola Ajibola

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman, Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Mr Boss Mustapha has on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), mourned the death of former Judge at the International Court of Judge (ICJ) at The Hague, Netherlands

and a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola, aged 89.

Prince Ajibola served as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation from 1985-1991 under the administration of General Ibrahim Babaginda.

In a statement Sunday signed by Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie B the SGF in chronicling Ajibola’s contributions to the development of the legal profession both locally and internationally, described him as a respectable Judge having served at home as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, as well as Judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Netherlands, from 1999-1994.

Ajibola also contributed to the development of Nigeria’s educational sector as founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State. He was also a diplomat of repute having served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 1999-2002.

FEC condoles with the government and people of Ogun State, family and friends of the deceased, and prays to God to grant him Aljanah Firdaus.