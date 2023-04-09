Entrepreneur Maven, Kiki Okewale, Inspires Others to Growth, Self-worth

Kiki Okewale is one of the leading fashion entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The talented force behind Lagos-based couture, House of Plush Exclusive (HOPE) Fashions, with distinctive collections, has carved for herself an enviable niche in the hub of high fashion.

As the first Nigerian designer to be on the Dubai Runway with her immeasurable depth of creativity and bespoke designs, her influence cannot be overemphasised. This has elevated Kiki into an exclusive community of female high achievers in Nigeria.

As a life purpose coach, Kiki, married to equally influential and renowned gynaecologist and fertility expert, Dr. Babatunde Okewale, also loves to help individuals, particularly women, get the best out of their lives with a well-defined purpose and overall well-being.

She has held many training sessions and seminars to achieve this. But recently, Kiki took her interventions a step higher when she led a community of female high achievers to host a women empowerment virtual conference aimed at inspiring growth and self-worth among women.

The virtual conference, held under the auspices of Women High Achievers Trybe (WHATrybe) with the theme ‘Emerging and Evolving into a High-Value Woman,’ had over 1,000 female participants drawn from all walks of life and who were eager to learn, grow and connect with other like-minds.

Esteemed speakers at the event include some of Nigeria’s highly respected and accomplished women in their respective fields, like Dr. Naomi Osemedua, Abimbola Balogun, Eno Sam, Toyin Aralepo and Nkechi Alade.

One after the other, they shared their experiences, insights, and advice on how to emerge and evolve into a high-value woman, emphasising the importance of self-worth, self-care, self-awareness, and self-development.

In her remarks, Kiki —who is the Co-founder, Women Radio 91.7FM — noted that the virtual event was designed to inspire, educate, and empower women to take control of their lives and reach their full potential.

She added that the main goal of the WHATrybe conference was to create a platform for women to come together and learn from one another, and be impacted by other women winning in their various industries.