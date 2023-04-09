Ekweremadu: Dangiwa Umar Hails Obasanjo over Leniency Letter to UK Court

A former military Governor of old Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd.), has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the elder statesman’s letter to the Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom pleading for leniency for the convicted former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice.

The trio of Ekweremadu, Beatrice and a medical doctor were recently convicted by the Court in London over conspiracy to harvest the organ of a 21-year-old Nigerian, David Uwamini, for transplantation of the same to the ailing daughter of Ekweremadu, Sonia.

Obasanjo had in a letter dated April 3, 2023 begged the Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal Court in London to temper justice with mercy, citing the contributions of Ekweremadu and wife to the socio-political development of Nigeria.

Reacting to the development in a statement personally signed by him yesterday, Col. Dangiwa Umar (rtd.), described Obasanjo’s action as timely, appropriate, kind and empathic.

The ex-soldier noted that though he did not know Senator Ekweremadu in person but was convinced of his good character as attested to by former President Obasanjo.

“President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter addressed to the UK court which convicted Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice pleading for clemency for the couple is timely and appropriate.

“I salute the great act of kindness and empathy by the elder statesman.

I do not know the Senator but am convinced of his good character as attested to by President Obasanjo who has earned a reputation in the resolution of international conflicts including being a member of the Eminent Persons Group which supervised the peaceful transition from Apartheid to majority rule in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“I pray the court grants President Obasanjo’s plea and temper justice with mercy in its sentence of Senator Ekweremadu, his wife and Obinna.

“May God heal their daughter, Sonia. May he protect and provide for the young man, Mr. David Nwamini,” the former military governor stated.