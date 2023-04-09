Double Celebration for Jimoh Ibrahim 

Love or hate him, Jimoh Ibrahim, Chairman and CEO Energy Group, is a phenomenon.

His business strategies may not appeal to you, but what is incontestable is the fact that he is blessed with uncommon business acumen. Aside from this, his constant quest and insatiable hunger for knowledge beggar description, given the fact that he is already blessed with all the comforts of life.

The Araba of Osooroland blew all his opponents away, winning the senatorial election for Ondo South with little or no sweat last February. The Ondo State-born billionaire is at this moment in double celebration.

Also, as gathered by Society Watch, the businessman, yet again, added another feather to his colourful academic cap last month when he was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy, PhD in Modern War Studies from the prestigious University of Buckingham in the UK.

As gathered, he submitted a thesis, titled, ‘The Military Challenges in Tackling Boko Haram Insurgency in Nigeria.’

Since he graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Ibrahim has gone on to study at other world renowned universities, including Harvard, Cambridge as well as Oxford where he came out with flying colours.

For Ibrahim, it has been a happy moment as everything is falling into pleasant places. Many who know the serial entrepreneur are aware that his quest for more knowledge is simply unprecedented. For him, nothing is truer than the words of Brandon Travis Ciaccio: “The pursuit of knowledge is never-ending. The day you stop seeking knowledge is the day you stop growing.’’