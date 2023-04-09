Buhari Mourns Jurist, Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ajibola

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola (SAN), who passed on in the early hours of Sunday aged 89.

While commiserating with the legal community in Nigeria and worldwide, the president, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted that the outstanding lawyer and eminent jurist used his God given knowledge, intellect and talent to advocate for justice, fairness and equity in all his undertakings within and outside Nigeria.

Buhari stated that the late Ajibola, having risen to the pinnacle of his career, took his brilliance in law practice to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, where he served meritoriously between 1991 and 1994.

“His contributions to the development of our legal system cannot be overstated, serving as the Attorney General and Minister for Justice at a critical period in the nation’s history. His patriotic inclinations, integrity and passion for service and advancement of humanity will continue to resonate after him,” the lresident said.

Buhari also sympathised with the government and people of Ogun State as they mourn this illustrious citizen for the educational and social development he brought to his community and environs.

He prayed that the Almighty will grant him Aljannah.

The legendary arbitrator was at different times the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (1984-1985), President, The World Association of Judges, Chairman, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and President, World Bank Administrative Tribunal, among other notable accomplishments.

He was also the Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.