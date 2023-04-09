Bread of Life: Innovations of LASU’s VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello

The tertiary institutional system is built on both tradition and innovation. The component of tradition is what allows erudition to be stable and balanced, whereas the component of innovation is the engine of progress. The Lagos State University (LASU) has remarkably synthesised both of these components, succeeding at producing the most basic of basic foods—bread. And all of this is because of the efforts of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

Olatunji-Bello has demonstrated that she is no less innovative and a genius at integrating the provisions of academics and real life compared to her peers in other parts of the country. The latest evidence of this fact is the bakery that she established as a commercial subdivision of LASU, consequently encouraging students to patronise the bakery’s products, especially the bread.

The report of Olatunji-Bello’s innovative bread scheme came from the Twitter handle of the school. The post included a picture of the VC smiling as she held three seemingly different loaf sizes of the LASU bread. From the pictures, the loaves seem good and well-prepared, and so will undoubtedly provide students with the energy they need to go about their school life.

The post also informed the general public that Olatunji-Bello’s bread “will henceforth be the only bread on the university main campus, Ojo.” Clearly, the institution is confident in the production of Olatunji-Bello and her bakery workers, so much so that they would consider monopolising the bread market for LASU students.

Currently, the public is split between two positions on Olatunji-Bello’s bread: those who think that the only-LASU bread campus policy is unfair; and those that think that Olatunji-Bello would not have established the LASU bakery if she did not have something in mind she wanted to contribute.

Currently, Olatunji-Bello has shown her stuff and her determination to help LASU students in every capacity she deems fit. First, the bread of LASU… good loaves for all.