BBTitans Winner: I’m Eager to Continue My Charity Work, Says Khosi

The freshly-minted Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala cannot wait to go back to helping charity organisations. Having won the coveted title of the first winner of the Big Brother Titans show and a $100,000 cash prize, the 25-year-old journalist said that she is keen on investing her cash prize in Good Deeds, a charity organisation she founded before participating in the reality TV show

“Before I went into the show I was very much involved in a charity organisation. I ran an organisation called Good Deeds. And I think coming out of the house and having this platform and a little bit of some starter pack. I think that’s one of the few things I want to focus on, especially being put on this platform by people because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for people voting for me. So I think I’m even more eager to continue my charity work and see how I could provide sustainable development for different countries across Africa,” she said.

Being charitable and impacting the world, she said, has always been a dream of hers.

Khosi was the first housemate to enter the house when the show began in January. And as Providence would have it, after outlasting 23 other contestants, she emerged victorious as the first-ever winner of the show. Armed with a winning personality, Khosi captivated more viewers with her love triangle with two male housemates: Yemi Cregx and Thabang. However, Khosi stated that she is not prioritizing any romantic relationship at the moment.

“It was an interesting connection with both of them, but I just feel like people kind of forget that none of them gave me something tangible like no one really committed themselves 100 per cent. So I think that kind of gave room for me to also just not be 100 per cent with any of them. I’m not really prioritising any type of romantic relationship right now. I think I should focus on myself. I think right now it’s just Khosi time.”