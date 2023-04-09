APGA Preaches Peace, Reconciliation at Easter

· Urges Buhari to ensure peaceful transition

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Victor Ike Oye, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and reconciliation in order to move the nation forward.

Oye appealed to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to do everything humanly possible to leave Nigeria in peace, sustainable development, and security before his exit in May this year.

In his Easter message made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, the APGA chair expressed sadness at the lack of love among Nigerians, especially after the 2023 general election.

Oye stated unequivocally that Nigeria, as it stands today, is greatly polarised along ethnic and religious lines, a situation he described as ‘ dire’ for the country.

He wondered why Nigeria’s development “is still stalled when we have everything that would make it compete fabourably with other nations of the world.”

He, however, expressed optimism that the nation would make more meaningful progress if we could bury the hatchet and promote mutual coexistence, peace, and unity among our diverse ethno-religious groups.

He used the opportunity offered by the Easter Season to call on all members of the party to unite to move the party forward in the aftermath of recent sordid developments in the party, which he aptly described as ‘undue distractions’.

Oye also called on his members to brace up for the national convention of the party coming up next month where new officers would be elected from the ward to national levels to oversee the affairs of the party in a new dispensation.

He advised all those jostling for the position of the National Chairman and other elective offices in the party to get ready to test their popularity at the polls instead of trying to come in through the backdoor.

“Anybody that loves and believes in APGA must follow due process to access power rather than circumventing due process in attaining such goals,” he admonished.