Sleek, Tech-filled 2023 Honda  HR-V Now in Nigerian Market

Bennett Oghifo

The all-new Honda HR-V gives a gentle feel to both the driver and rider with its noiseless cool cabin that is packed with touch systems backed by future technology. Its info-tech is superb.

The fine points of the sleek piece of machinery were unmistakable during a test drive Honda Automobile Western Africa Ltd., organised during the week for some motoring journalists at their office and showroom complex at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Apapa Oshodi Expressway, Mile 2, Lagos.

The HR-V’s almost-silent engine comes to life with the push of the start button, and moves swiftly with the touch of the accelerator. When the ‘Brake Hold’ is programmed, the vehicle will idle at any stop point like the traffic light or when the driver is yet to use the seat belt. The car will move only after the driver straps in or he pushes the same button that was used to programme it.

The test drive was after an extensive presentation by Mr. Remi Adams, Head,Sales Marketing & Logistics Department, Honda Automobile Western Africa Ltd. The management team, led by the Managing Director, Mr. Takayuki Yamashita.

The all-new HR-V, a sub-compact SUV, whose popular name is “The Standard”, has a stylish and sporty look with coupe-inspired design. It is expected to follow the trail of success blazed by its predecessor.

The new-generation HR-V was introduced as a smart versatile SUV that represents another step in Honda’s commitment to a greener world with less emission.

The all-new HR-V is powered by Honda’s 1.5-litre powertrain technology, delivering a blend of efficiency and responsive performance.

Carrying on with the concept of meeting the exacting needs of modern consumers, the new model achieves a rare balance of premium SUV styling and exceptional spaciousness, with compact dimensions and easy entry and exit for passengers.

Coupe-inspired exterior, premium SUV styling

The new generation HR-V embodies Honda’s simple, clean, modern design philosophy already seen in the Accord.

Defined by the same key design concepts of function and beauty, the compact coupe-inspired silhouette is familiar yet exciting in appearance, with a playful character and confident SUV stance.

Its sleek stance is achieved by increasing ground clearance by 25 mm, now a total of 195mm GC and reducing the front overhang further reinforce the robust SUV appeal.

The clean simplicity of design is realised through the car’s smooth surfaces, with exterior design features incorporated into the body shape. For example, the headlights, unique body-coloured grille and distinctive lower mesh grille seamlessly integrate with the forward-protruding nose shape and front quarter panels, giving it a more sculpted appearance and creating a sleek, bold expression.

The body sides present a contemporary, noiseless aesthetic, with a crisp horizontal shoulder line running from the rear as far as the front headlights, generating a sense of forward momentum.

The protruding front section and pulled back A-pillar combine to create a premium long bonnet, visually moving the cabin volume rearwards and further accentuating the sleek coupe-like proportions.

The combination of utility and aesthetics is evident in the simple, elegant tailgate design, which neatly integrates the tailgate door handle within the three-dimensional rear panel.

Aerodynamic improvements are achieved without the need for unnecessary design features that often compromise styling.

Interior design, class-leading spaciousness

Inside the new HR-V, every design element is dedicated to achieving a sense of generous spaciousness and airiness that connects occupants to the outside world, with levels of comfort and practicality unrivalled in the sub-compact SUV segment. Contemporary fabrics and textured materials create a solid, premium feel, with the quality of soft-touch materials.

The interior was designed with a focus on space and light to elevate the sense of airiness in the cabin. This airy feeling is amplified by a unique ‘Air Diffusion System’ where L-shaped vents are positioned in the top corners of the dashboard. This new system addresses a disparity in traditional vent configurations, where passengers often feel uncomfortable with air flowing directly onto them.

Particularly worthy of note is a new driving position, which is 10 mm higher than the previous model. In addition, windows that are designed to admit as much light as possible, which are aided by the horizontally orientated, noiseless instrumental panel to the flat line of the bonnet. Furthermore, the mirror attachment has moved lower down the door, improving visibility around the three-quarter area when turning thereby preventing blind spot situations.

Honda’s next-generation body stabilising front seats feature mat-structure support, replacing the previous spring set-up, which helps prevent fatigue on long journeys and increases comfort in everyday use. For additional comfort while driving, the interior controls are optimally positioned as close as possible to the driver’s field of vision.

Platform and packaging

Although overall vehicle dimensions are similar to the previous model, the new HR-V offers greater leg room and shoulder space, for an enhanced feeling of spaciousness and comfort. In addition to the 35 mm increase in rear leg room, there is an additional two-degree recline compared to the previous generation HR-V. The platform configuration also allows Honda to retain the exceptionally versatile rear Magic Seat set-up, that offers both fold-flat or flip-up seat flexibility, depending on load space required.

Easy loading access has not been compromised by the coupe-inspired roofline. The clever packaging and Magic Seats, a lower tailgate edge, tailgate aperture, low, flat cargo floor all work in unison to provide this. The resulting cargo space can easily accommodate a wide variety of luggage and lifestyle-related equipment.

Efficient and responsive powertrain

Honda’s proven technology delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, with responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. A 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with a CVT transmission that perfectly fits helps to drive with peak power output of 119hp / 6600rpm and a Torque of 145Nm / 4300rpm. You can be guaranteed of best in-class fuel economy with its Econ button that allows the owner to have a fuel usage of as little as 18.4Km/L, depending on driving condition and terrain.

Advanced and intuitive connectivity

Thanks to the auto maker’s thoughtfulness, the All-New HR-V provides seamless in-car connectivity that allows owners to connect to their everyday lives with ease. The intuitive 8” LCD touchscreen interface is designed to minimise driver distraction, with a simplified and fully customisable menu layer enabling easy access to convenience features and controls. HMI operation time is greatly improved compared to previous model HMI systems, making it quick and easy to switch between Apps and providing fast response to inputs and commands.

The interface, which is navigated using familiar smartphone-style controls, also enables smartphone mirroring via Apple CarPlay (through Bluetooth, WiFi or cable) and Android Auto (cable). Over-the-air software updates allows upgrades to the latest features and apps.

Enhanced safety

Very innovative among the array of safety features in the All-new HR-V are the On/Off headlights: They automatically come on when the car gets into dark environment, go off when it’s bright, changes the low beam headlights to high beam headlights when necessary.

Hill Descent Control, available for the first time in some markets on the HR-V, operates from a minimum speed of just 3 km/h. This technology enables greater and smoother control on low-grip surfaces and steep descents to increase driving confidence in a wider range of conditions.

Interestingly, only a few months after going on sale, the car earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) highest accolade, the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating.

After-sales Support/Warranty

As always, owning a Honda is a passport to peace of mind in motoring due to the nationwide after-sales support network of THP Limited (The Honda Place) featuring updated workshops manned by well trained teams, regular stock of genuine replacement parts, and offering efficient service/maintenance.

Like all other Honda vehicles provided in the Nigerian market by HAWA and THP Limited (The Honda Place), The new generation HR-V is supported by a five-year/100, 000 warranty, in addition to five-year free service including labour and parts availed to the owners within the period of the warranty.