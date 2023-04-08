Premium One-stop Beauty Salon, Curlla Set to Launch in Lagos

Curlla Luxury Salon has announced that its flagship location in Lekki, Lagos will open to the public on April 30.

It is set to be the ultimate expression of luxury, created to provide a unique and unparalleled beauty experience, with focus on personalization, exclusivity, and exceptional craftsman- ship.

The owners said appointments can be made by booking via the Curlla mobile app, WhatsApp, email and via their social media handles.

The launch of the salon will take place on April 26 and will be an exclusive and invitation-only event.

The management of the salon said in a statement: “With team of highly trained and experienced professionals, the salon will offer a wide range of services, including hair styling and grooming, nail care, and more.

Curlla is more than just a hair salon. It is a sanctuary of indulgence committed to creating the perfect atmosphere for clients to relax and rejuvenate with its state-of-the-art facilities and premium products.

“With an unwavering focus on providing the highest level of satisfaction, Curlla is poised to offer world-class beauty experiences to its discerning clientele ensuring they look and feel their very best.”