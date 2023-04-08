New Mercedes-Benz GLS Models Wear Fresh Look, Software

Bennett Oghifo

Hot on the heels of the facelift of the GLE and GLE Coupé, the Mercedes‑Benz GLS, Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 14.1-13.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 320-314 g/km)[1] and Mercedes‑AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 13.2‑12.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 298‑289 g/km)[1] are now also appearing in updated form. A number of design, technology and equipment changes take the comfort, connectivity and ambience of the large SUV model series to the next level.

With their generous exterior dimensions, the SUV models offer interior space for up to seven occupants in three seat rows. The upgraded Mercedes‑Benz GLS will arrive in the European dealerships from the end of October 2023; in the USA, the market launch will start in mid‑September.

Mercedes-Benz GLS: visual enhancement and functional off-road features

The latest Mercedes‑Benz GLS models can be recognised by the even more striking radiator grille. The four louvres are galvanised in high-quality Silver Shadow. The bumper is also visually more prominent. It features integrated air inlet grilles, combined with a surround in high-gloss black. The large simulated underguard (standard equipment) has also been redesigned. The eye-catcher at the rear is the interior of the lights with three horizontal blocks. A new 20-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheel in Himalayas grey with a high-sheen finish has been added to the range of wheels.

As before, the Mercedes‑Benz GLS is a seven-seater as standard. With Catalana beige and Bahia brown, two new leather colours are available. The range of interior trim finishes has also been revised. Glossy brown lime wood is now standard. The trim element MANUFAKTUR glossy black flowing lines piano lacquer, previously reserved for the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, is now also available for the GLS family from Mercedes‑Benz.

The louvres of the centre and side air vents are galvanised in Silver Shadow – another detail that will be familiar from the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS.

Most drivers of a GLS only travel on paved roads or in easy to moderately difficult off-road terrain. Mercedes‑Benz has therefore recompiled the scope of the Off-Road Engineering package. Components include an underride guard and 30 millimetres more ground clearance.

The updated generation of the infotainment system MBUX brings with it a new look for the displays. The displays can be individualised with the help of three different styles (classic, sporty, discreet) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service). With “classic” the driver is opting for the tried and test two-tube design with all the familiar content between the two round displays. “Sporty” is dominated by the colour red, with a dynamic design for the central rev counter. In “discreet” style, the content is reduced to what is essential. In addition, both displays can be shown in seven colour schemes in conjunction with the ambient lighting. The result is an impressive colour experience in the interior. The central display offers all the same content as hitherto and can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen.

The “Off-Road Mode” in the current MBUX generation turns special content such as gradient, lateral inclination, compass and steering angle into a visual experience. Thanks to the standard Parking Package with 360‑degree camera, it offers the “transparent bonnet” function. When the Offroad mode is active, the central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle. The view is composed of the images from the 360°camera. With the “transparent bonnet”, obstacles such as large stones or deep potholes on the route ahead can be better recognised.

All-wheel drive and a gear ratio designed for pulling power allow a high trailer load of up to 3.5 tonnes and a tongue weight of up to 140 kg. The trailer coupling has two additional bolts on the ball neck on which a suitable bicycle carrier can be supported. Its load capacity is 100 kg – this means that e‑bikes can also be transported.

Helpful additional features for use when towing include Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, the updated Trailer menu in the central display and the Trailer route planner. This can be used to find optimised routes when travelling with a trailer.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS: extraordinary luxury refined even further

Vertical chrome bars and the “Maybach” lettering are the distinguishing features of the top model’s high-quality radiator grille. The air inlet grilles feature a Maybach pattern and have a chrome surround. A 23‑inch forged wheel in typical Maybach design with forged wheel bolt cover is new to the options list.

Another new standard feature is ambient lighting with animated projection of the Mercedes‑Maybach pattern. In the interior, a new design for the seat covers emphasises the particularly luxurious character of the Mercedes‑Maybach. The centre sections of the seat surfaces and backrests now feature high-quality diamond-pattern quilting with specific perforations. Exclusively for the Mercedes‑Maybach, the colour combinations MANUFAKTUR crystal white/silver grey pearl and MANUFAKTUR mahogany brown/macchiato beige are offered for the interior.

Further new features of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Mercedes-Maybach GLS

New paint finishes sodalite blue metallic and MANUFAKTUR alpine grey non-metallic

Latest steering wheel generation with touch controls on the spokes

The voice assistant can also be activated without the keyword “Hey Mercedes”

With the optional MBUX Multi-Seat Entertainment system, rear-seat occupants experience the same comprehensive range of infotainment and comfort features as those in the front. They have the use of up to three touchscreens, and a variety of intuitive control options such as the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant.

Two USB ports (optional equipment) with 100 W output in the rear of the centre console

ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL (optional in Western Europe) with two-stage filter concept against fine dust and other pollutants.