Moffi Fires Warning to Mbappe, Messi Ahead of PSG Clash

Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi has sent a warning to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the Ligue 1 tie between Nice and the table-toppers today.

Moffi, who has mustered 16 Ligue 1 goals and two assists in 25 games, joined Nice on loan in January and has bagged four goals for the Eaglets.

The Super Eagles striker has a great record against the Parisians. He has three goals in five games against PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain have in their ranks two of the best strikers in the world in the shape of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

While the France skipper is topping the scoring charts with 19 goals to his name, the Argentina captain has registered 13 assists from 24 games, more than any other player in the division.

Despite the firepower in PSG’s attack, Moffi is confident of Nice clinching three points against the star-studded visitors from the capital.

Speaking ahead of their tie at Allianz Riviera, Moffi told Nice Matin, via Paris Team: “We are looking to bounce back after the match in Angers (1-1), which we consider a defeat. We want to finish as high as possible and qualify for Europe.

“For that, we are aiming for the three points against PSG, it will be complicated but you have to give yourself the means to do it.

“Playing Paris is always different because there are great players in all positions. You will have to be on top mentally and physically”.

Nice is not in the best shape, having been winless in their last four games and that has taken a hit at their ambition to finish in a European spot. They sit 8th with 45 points.

PSG have also lost their last two games and that has seen their lead at the top of the table reduced to six points.

Nice lost to the table-toppers in the reverse fixture and will be counting on Moffi for a positive result tonight.