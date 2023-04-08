Mike Keyz: Playing for Queen Elizabeth II My Biggest Stage Moment

From performing for the late monarch at Royal Albert Hall to exhibiting versatility in all areas of music, London-based Nigerian musician and songwriter Mike Keyz bares it all by when reveals his identity and gives a hint on what to expect in 2023, Olawale Ajimotokan reports

Can you please tell us about yourself?

I am Mayowa Opayinka, (a.k.a. Michael ‘Mike Keyz’ Weston). I am a two-time MOBO Award Nominee, 2022 Mercury Award Album of the year Nominee, UMA Producer of the year Nominee. I am a self-taught pianist, producer, engineer, musical director, musician, artist development manager and event production consultant. I established myself as a touring musician, then made the natural progression to becoming a musical director for some of the music industry’s most recognised artists. I have toured, played and directed for the likes of Kojey Radical, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Jaz Kharis, Craig David, Omarion, Lalah Hathaway, Tori Kelly, Big Zuu, Lauren Faith, Glenn Lewis, Bobii Lewis and more. I diversified my portfolio into music production going on to create music with Amun, K.Michelle, Wretch 32, Kojey Radical, Big Zuu, Sean 1da & Nia V (JFA), Letisha G, Jaz Kharis, Tay Iwar, Bellah, TopBoy (Netflix) , EA Sports FIFA19/20/21, Ebenezer, Rukhsana Merrise and others, while mentored by US mega-star, Mario Winans. I have always had a deep passion to develop talent and push those around me to see the greatness they have within themselves so I was honoured to have developed some of today’s stars including Jaz Kharis, Lylo Gold, Rebecca Garton & Ruby Ktori.

When did you discover you have the creativity and desire for music and how long have you been in music?

I discovered I had a passion for music from the age of 17 and began to teach myself piano, I would sneak into church and explore melodies that I would remember hearing and try and find the notes on the keyboard. It was a Korg Triton Workstation 88. My mentor Sam Kimuli would play in Church and I would be in awe, yet he would never teach me himself. I have been doing music professionally full time for 12 years. I have worked across the music industry from starting as an A&R scout for major UK labels and musician to becoming a musical director, talent manager, event producer, songwriter and executive producer. I have worked across a majority of the music scene.

Who is the biggest influence on your decision to go into music?

The biggest influence was my older brother, Raphel who influenced me heavily into deciding to get fully into music instead of living a life I was trying to leave behind me. My biggest musical inspiration was YPJ & FVC and Stevie Wonder. I remember hearing ‘Ribbon In the Sky’ from the live natural wonder record and it lived rent free in my mind till this day. The musicianship of that album resonated with me.

How has your Nigerian roots inspired your genre or brand of music?

My Nigerian roots gave me a natural individuality and a groove that is unique to my sound. Music is a universal language and it allowed me to use my roots as a source of hope to keep pushing and continuously give all I had. It allowed me to connect with so many cultures to reveal my own without prejudice.

Which track was your maiden release and what is the story behind it? How did it fare on the chart?

My First ever release was for Kojey Radical on his first conceptual artist project ‘Dear Daisy’. It was an independent release that peaked at 200 on the hip hop charts. I had met Kojey at the end of 2013 and he had adopted to give me the name of ‘Mufasa Keys’ and in early 2014 he had sent me an email asking me to compose a piece for his project. He gave me a reference and a hand drawn concept of the entire project. I opened my reason propeller head 4 DAW, patched in my new Nord electro 4 and proceeded to play. Within 24 hours I had sent what I did immediately and that then became ‘Mufasa’s Outro’ on ‘Dear Daisy’ with no changes, no alterations, an expression on a canvas. I have since been on each and every project with Kojey for his entire career to date, with the latest project ‘Reason to Smile’ charting 11th in the UK charts debut week and countless nominations that year.

How many songs/ tracks have you dropped and what project are you currently working on?

I have released and worked on 71 official releases. With over 150 unreleased songs in my catalog. I am currently working on my producer collaboration EP with international features from UK to US to Africa. I am also doing a creative consultancy for newly developing artists, producers and managers to connect and push forward the new sound and generation.

How massive in your opinion is the Nigerian music industry globally?

Nigeria has taken a precedent in the music industry with the light currently shining very brightly on the sound, culture, spirit of Nigeria as a whole. Nigeria is massive and one thing about Nigeria is that once you give it the respect and time it deserves it will not let go and just rightly. The biggest artists, producers, directors etc are pouring out of Nigeria right now.

How would you rate the Nigerian music in terms of sound quality, video production, streaming and show promotion in the past 5 years?

The elevation is very clear to see. The world was in need of something fresh and for Nigeria it is nothing new but for the world in the past five years they have been hit with this new wave of fresh sound and the hug and centre of it all is Nigeria. The sound quality is improving with the accessibility to better studios and allowing international Nigerian producers to come in and work with the talent on the ground here. The collaboration aspect has made a huge impact on allowing Nigerians to improve and get across the vibes but in their own unique way. With new labels and young artists being able to express themselves and not having to focus on knocking on the doors of local Nigerians but having access to create across the globe it has helped connect the dots and bring more opportunities. Streaming services just need to provide more access to the income that the talent and teams are giving to them.

Which Nigerian artists in your estimation can be described as the rave whose music is presently hugging global attention?

There isn’t only one artist right now and that’s the pride of Nigeria, it has so many artists who are taking the world’s attention with two hands. Undeniably Tems is showing the world she is the global superstar we all see and want to continue to see shining. We also have Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tay Iwar, Asake, Arya Starr, Teni TheEntertainer, P2J (Producer), IO & TSB (Producers) etc taking the world’s attention with their music and all round creative landscape as individuals. They have only just begun!

Who in your opinion is the biggest international or political figure you have been accorded the honour and opportunity of performing before?

The biggest political figure I have been fortunate to play for is Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at her birthday, at the Royal Albert Hall performing alongside Craig David, who I had been on tour with prior.

What is your greatest challenge in the industry?

The biggest challenge I faced is finding balance between creating and living. It may sound foreign but the ability to take a break and remind yourself to go outside and live amongst doing all the great things you are doing and experiencing is the biggest challenge. I had to constantly remind myself that while touring across the world, I still needed to find time for myself in between and enjoy moments with close ones like my family because in the touring musician phase of my career there would be countless holidays, birthdays even funerals l would miss by being on the road in another country or in the studio finishing a record and finding that balance to take a break is key. Life is the influence in all creativity, so keeping that cup toped up with new life is important.

What should your fans expect from you this year?

Launching Musiqmind Group new consultancy group in Lagos. Expect a flow of newness, the journey God has me on this year has allowed room for new connections and collaborations. I am in Lagos loading something I can’t wait to share more as and when the time comes. I did an event in 2022 for Yemi Alade and Amaka Studio and will be hosting a private event in Lagos later this coming month in April for another Nigerian artist Teni TheEntertainer.

