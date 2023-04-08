Liverpool Test Arsenal Title Quest at Anfield 

Mikel Arteta’s quest to become the first Arsenal manager since Arsene Wenger to win the Premier League will be put to test tomorrow as they visit Anfield for a date with Liverpool, who are also pushing for a top four finish on the log. With eight points ahead of defending champions, Manchester City, who are still highly favoured by book makers to clinch the title based on their antecedents and experience, a victory for the Gunners at Anfield will not only boost their resolve but put them in good stead for a first Premier League title since 2003-2004 season, while anything short of victory for the Reds would put an end to their Champions League qualification

In a reversal of roles from seasons gone by, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash, with the Gunners looking to pass another test of their title credentials while Jurgen Klopp’s team play catch-up in the top-four face.

Mikel Arteta’s men overcame a slow start to dispatch Leeds United 4-1 last time out, while the Reds once again could not find a way past Chelsea in a goalless stalemate.

None of the last four editions of that battle has seen either side score in 90 minutes, but the Merseyside giants were undoubtedly the more satisfied come the final whistle.

Reece James and Kai Havertz were both left to rue disallowed goals in the first game of Chelsea’s post-Graham Potter era, but Klopp is confident that he will not share the same fate as his English compatriot – or any other notable victims of the recent spate of managerial sackings – thanks to his brimming collection of medals from his time at Anfield.

However, three losses and a draw from their last four games in all tournaments is form of a side embroiled in a relegation dogfight rather than the hunt for Champions League qualification, and Liverpool’s recent failures have dropped the Reds down to eighth spot in the table – 10 points worse off than fourth-placed Manchester United on the same number of matches.

During that displeasing winless streak, Liverpool have only managed to find the back of the net once, but all of their games in that sequence have come away from home, and Anfield comforts have largely still been kind to those in Merseyside red during their troubled campaign.

Only Arsenal, Man United and Manchester City have performed better on familiar territory this term than Klopp’s side, who have taken 16 points from the last 18 on offer at home – keeping clean sheets in each of their last four and Arsenal could do with taking a leaf out of Real Madrid’s book rather than Man United’s when it comes to Anfield preparations.

Imploring the fit-again Gabriel Jesus to create “chaos” upon his return to the first XI, Arsenal boss revelled in the Brazilian’s feats during the visit of Leeds last Saturday, although the Gunners were not at the races whatsoever before Jesus drew first blood from the spot.

After ending a 14-game goal drought stretching back to October 1, Jesus completed his brace either side of strikes from Ben White and Granit Xhaka in an Emirates romping – Arsenal’s second home victory in a row by a 4-1 scoreline following their demolition job of Crystal Palace.

Already guaranteed to finish with their best points total since the 2016-17 campaign, Arsenal retained their eight-point lead over Man City in first place thanks to their drubbing of Leeds, although the champions still possess a game in hand and could once again temporarily reduce that gap when they tackle basement side Southampton this evening.

Responding in the manner of champions since being put to the sword by Man City in April, Arsenal are out to win their eighth Premier League game on the bounce this weekend, as well as their fourth in a row away from home and they are far and away the best-performing side on their travels with 34 points taken from a possible 42.

Furthermore, Arteta’s men have scored at least three goals in each of their last five Premier League victories – never before in their top-flight history have they done so six games in a row and the Gunners truly made the rest of the division stand up and take notice when they defeated Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates back in October.

However, the Arsenal army have often lacked the artillery to break down the Anfield walls, as Liverpool are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games against the visitors – winning each of their last six by a 22-4 aggregate scoreline, but the time is nigh for the Gunners to end their Merseyside hoodoo.

Meanwhile, seeking to remain in touch with Arsenal, reigning champions Manchester City travel to St Mary’s to face basement club Southampton this evening.

While the Citizens have picked up 10 points from their last four top-flight away games, the Saints have accumulated the same number of points across their 14 home matches this season-the fewest of any team in the division.

After rescuing a point in a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton came away from the London Stadium empty handed last weekend as they lost 1-0 against relegation rivals West Ham United.

Since taking the reins on a permanent basis, Ruben Selles has only won one of his six top-flight matches in charge of Southampton- a 1-0 home win over 19th-placed Leicester City last month and they have failed to score in three of their last four games under his tutelage.

Indeed, the Saints have struggled to pose a regular threat in the final third and they are currently the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League, finding the net just 23 times in 29 games along with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

However, Southampton managed to score twice in their last meeting with Man City, with Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo both on target in a 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final victory at St Mary’s in January.

Southampton have only won one of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Man City, but Selles will hope his side can replicate their resilient EFL Cup showing that frustrated the Citizens earlier this year as they bid to climb to safety.

Man City extended their winning run across all competitions to seven matches when they put Liverpool to the sword with a deserved 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Guardiola’s 100th Premier League home win momentarily saw the Citizens move to within five points of leaders Arsenal, but the gap to the summit increased to eight just a few hours later after the Gunners beat Leeds United. City could reduce the gap to five once more with a win over Southampton before Arteta’s men travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.

City, who beat Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad in October, head into today’s encounter having won each of their last 10 Premier League games against teams starting the day at the bottom of the table, a run dating back to March 2016, while they have not conceded in any of their last 14 fixtures against a basement club.

The Citizens can ill-afford to take Southampton lightly, though, having failed to win two of their last three visits to St Mary’s including a 1-1 draw in the Premier League last season.

Guardiola and co will be keen to build their momentum by securing maximum points on the South Coast before turning their attention to next week’s mo

uth-watering Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich.