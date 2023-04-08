Leave Us Out of Your Problem, APC Tells Labour Party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Labour Party to stop blaming it for its internal crisis.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement issued Saturday said the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure baselessly blamed the APC for his sinking and dysfunctional party.

He said, In his irrational outburst, Mr. Abure accused the APC of colluding with police and other security agencies to invade and seize LP’s national secretariat and staging a crisis in that party.

“Total vindication of APC of any involvement in LP’s imbroglio was swiftly and categorically delivered by Mr. Abure’s successor and Acting National Chairman of LP, Mr. Lamidi Apapa, who exonerated our great party of any interference in the party’s raging internal crisis.

“He clarified that the reported situation at the LP headquarters was a result of a legal process arising from the orders of a Federal Capital Territory High Court that barred Mr. Abure and other national officers of the party from parading themselves as such.”

Morka noted that LP’s morbid obsession with APC was unfathomable and infantile, adding that Abure’s bogus claim follows Mr Peter Obi’s unsubstantiated and vexatious claim that he was being hounded into exile by our party.

He stressed that the ruling party was not responsible for Abure’s travails, saying he would do well to focus his thin attention and energy on dealing with the many allegations of criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety leveled against him by his own party

The Spokesperson said while the LP continues to grapple with its myriad woes and crying wolf where none exists, the APC would stay focused and committed to forming a new government to be led by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.