Gombe Governor Felicitates Christians, Urges Prayers for Leaders

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with Christians in the state and the world over on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, urging them to use the occasion to pray for the newly elected leaders from the just concluded elections, and for the peace, progress and healing of the nation going forward.

In a goodwill message issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs),Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday, Governor Yahaya said the Easter period provides an opportunity for strengthening of unity of purpose, reinforcement of bond of brotherhood and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He said, “Easter symbolises love, sacrifice, service to God and country as well as triumph of good over evil. We should always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate the same in our lives.”

According to him, “On this occasion of Easter feast, I want to enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State and the world over to continue to demonstrate love, promote peace and show good neighbourliness.

“I also want to urge you to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good and advancement of our dear state.”

The governor also urged all Christians to pray for the newly elected leaders at all levels for God to bless them with wisdom, understanding, discernment, and knowledge as they prepare to take the mantle of leadership next month.

“We are indeed in need of prayers as leaders and as a country, especially at this crucial moment. I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice and by turning to God through prayers we shall overcome all our challenges and emerge stronger,” the governor said.

While wishing the Christian faithful a peaceful and joyous Easter celebrations, the governor urged Christian clerics to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance and unity amongst the diverse people.