From Mercy to Meenah with an H

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

N ollywood star Mercy Aigbe recently rechristened and converted to Islam. The actress and her latest husband, filmmaker, Kazeem Adeoti (Adekaz), had recently gathered friends, relatives, and colleagues for a lecture on Ramadan. Following the success of the event, the actress was interviewed, during which she confirmed her conversion to Islam.

Mercy is the latest entry on the list of Nollywood actresses converted to Islam after their marriage. The mother of two and her new lover, Adekaz, got married in a private ceremony. Since news of the marriage broke, Mercy has continuously flaunted Kazeem Adeoti who has a first wife. Mercy embraced her husband’s religion and announced to the public her new name.

According Islamic rites, Mercy Aigbe converted to Islam and adopted a new Arabic name called Minnah (Meenah). In a video on social media, Aigbe, 45, said, “Insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H.” She also confirmed it via her Instagram page with photos of herself dressed the Islamic way at the lecture.

“Hajia Minnah. My look for our 1st Ramadan Lecture yesterday hosted by hubby @kazimadeoti and I. May Almighty Allah grant us the Grace to host many more,” she wrote. In a related post, the actress clarified the meaning of her name saying, “Yes! Minnah is a beautiful, Islamic name and it means Mercy…Gift from Allah… Ramdam Mubarak.”

Mercy further clarified that she is coping better with fasting; however, she is still struggling to wake up to eat early in the morning as she is always sleepy. Recall that the actress married Mr. Adeoti in 2022 and was accused of extramarital affair while she was married to her ex, Lanre Gentry. But Mercy denied the allegation, saying she has constantly been lied against.

The actress debunked claims that her new husband was a friend of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry. While Aigbe secretly wedded Mr. Kazim recently, Mr. Gentry, on the other hand, had a glamorous marriage in Lagos in September 2021. “I just want to clear the impression, Adekaz isn’t Lanre Gentry’s friend,” she wrote in a message.

The actress, despite criticism, continues to post intimate pictures and posts of herself and her new husband. They recently embarked on a holiday spree to several exotic locations where they had a swell time and shared memorable experience.