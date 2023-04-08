FEC Commends Christians on Good Friday, Easter   

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman, Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Boss Mustapha, has on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) felicitated Christian faithful, as they celebrate Good Friday and Easter, which mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement yesterday, the SGF urged the Christian faithful to use the period to imitate Jesus Christ, who submitted himself to the will of God by willingly offering himself as a sacrifice to redeem mankind to God.

He noted that the two great events in the Christian calendar – Good Friday and Easter, symbolise the triumph of good over evil, and prays that the season awakens in Christians, the spirit of dedication to public good and selfless service to the nation.

Mustapha stressed the need for Christians to use the opportunity offered by the events to reconcile with God by imbibing the lessons which include love, self-sacrifice, forgiveness, humility as well as love for country.

SGF prayed that the supreme sacrifice instills in Christians, commitment to nation-building, and the resurrection of Christ on Easter, a rejuvenation of faith and triumph over challenges in nation-building, peaceful co-existence and successful transition programme.

According to him, the period should herald a rebirth and healing of the country, emphasising the need to use the period to pray for the success of the incoming administration.

FEC wished the Christian faithful a successful Good Friday and a happy Easter celebration.