Compass Global, Female Leaders Champion Trade Synergy between Easts, West Africa

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Women Professionals have made a case for enhanced trade relationship between East and West Africa at the just concluded West Meets East Trade Mission and Business Development Tour in Kenya.

According to the convener and CEO Compass Global, Mrs. Tokunbo Chiedu, the tour was part of the Global Female Leaders, and Entrepreneurs Conference (FLEC), designed to celebrate women’s accomplishment across all spheres.

Chiedu stated that the programme was an opportunity to showcase the regional value proposition of the East and West of Africa, whilst creating a platform to explore opportunities and foster partnerships between players across the regions; towards unlocking the $22 billion intra Africa trade opportunity.

She said, “The goal of West Meets East is to instigate a coalition for regional business linkage, and partnerships towards improving intra-Africa trade, and against the backdrop of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This endeavour therefore connected counterparts from the west to players across east Africa via a series of private sector led engagements.”

The four-day event held in Nairobi, Kenya drew participants from across East Africa and 40 delegates from West Africa including President of Women Business Networks, Associations and SMEs from across key economic sectors.

Also in attendance was President, ECOWAS Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs (FEBWE NIGERIA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson who led the delegation for the ECOWAS Region, comprising ECOWAS FEBWE counterparts and delegates from different West Africa countries including Consul General, Sierra Leone High Commission, Nigeria, Madam Beatrice Koko Kallay and Past President, Junior Chamber International Cameroon, Madam Larissa Mafouku Talla, amongst others.

Chiedu also expressed gratitude to ECOWAS Commission and Afrexim Bank for their financial support as well as Federation of West Africa Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI) for its institutional backings.

Highlights of the event included products showcase by 50 exhibitors, market visits to Kenya industries and meetings with key government agencies.