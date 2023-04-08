Coca-Cola Unveils New Brand Identity for Fanta

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Beverage firm, Coca-Cola has unveiled a new global brand identity for its soda brand Fanta.

Fanta’s rebrand followed the redesign of two other leading drinks brands, including 7Up.

Global VP of design at The Coca-Cola Company, Rapha Abreu in a statement disclosed that Coca-Cola global design team brought in a whole creative village to revamp the design system, with JKR on packaging and imagery, Brazilian artist Lucas Wakamatsu on illustrations, Tim Marsella on lifestyle photography, and Martin Wonnacott on product photography.

He said, “The refreshed identity is bright, colourful, and exuberant. The new logo features an update to the wordmark, simplifying it and removing the orange circle and green leaf.

“It also gets paired with delightful illustrations of fruits corresponding to the flavour, splashing down and displacing liquid drops, sometimes accompanied by other graphics like diamonds and lightning bolts.

“We wanted to portray a brand that values spontaneous play and the benefit it brings. By shifting our focus to reflect an attitude, we were able to revitalize Fanta’s brand assets and reclaim play as something that people of all ages can embrace and benefit from.”

Global Executive Creative Director for JKR, Lisa Smith said, “We were really inspired by the idea of bringing playfulness to consumers of all ages when we started to ideate around how to bring the brand’s purpose to the masses. By thinking what this meant for the brand’s expression, attitude, and actions, we were able to build a distinctive brand identity that signalled the brand’s commitment to fun at every level – from real life to digital.”