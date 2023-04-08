Buhari Flays Otukpo Killings, Orders Arrest of Perpetrators

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the recent killings in Benue State in which several people were killed in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state, urging that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, flayed the use of terrorism as a tool in inter communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack and directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

President Buhari said “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil”.