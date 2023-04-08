  • Saturday, 8th April, 2023

Buhari Flays Otukpo Killings, Orders Arrest of Perpetrators

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the recent killings in Benue State in which several people were killed in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state, urging that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, flayed the use of terrorism as a tool in inter communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack and directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

President Buhari said “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.