 Benue Governor-Elect Condemns Otukpo Killing of 46 People

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Governor-elect of Benue State in the 2023 governorship election, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has condemned the brutal killings of innocent lives in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka district in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, 46 persons have been killed by suspected herdsmen in 24 hours.

In a statement by his Deputy Director Media, Mr. Donald Kumun, Fr. Alia sympathised with the families of the deceased and condoled with them, calling on the Umogidi community and the Benue people as a whole to remain calm and law-abiding amidst their sorrows and pains.

He called on the security agencies to conduct surveillance to identify the perpetrators behind the killings and nip it in the bud for peace to be restored in the communities.

Fr. Alia assured the Umogidi community and others affected by the attacks of his resilience to work with relevant security agencies and communities in the state to stop the senseless killings when he is sworn-in as the next governor of the state on May 29, 2023.

He, therefore, expressed sadness over the killings and called on the government at all levels to be more proactive to quell the insecurity challenges in the state and also stay close to the bereaved families in these trying times, saying that his fraternal prayers are with the souls of the deceased to rest in perfect peace, and peace should take prominence in the communities, in the interest of all and sundry.